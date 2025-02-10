Fuengirola social housing project progresses 'at a good pace'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:43 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall is making progress with the construction of 24 social homes in the Carvajal district, an initiative that is part of the municipal plan for access to housing. The council said the project will respond to the need to offer homes to 24 young people and families from Fuengirola whose financial situation restricts their chances of purchasing a home of their own.

Housing councillor Rocío Arriaga, along with the councillor responsible for the districts of Torreblanca and Carvajal, María Hernández, visited the construction site last week.

"The work is progressing at a good pace. The foundations are now in place and we hope that work will soon begin to erect the two apartment buildings,” Arriaga said.

The council began the construction of the apartments, which it said will be offered on “an affordable rental basis”, last November. The project has a budget of almost four million euros, of which 20 per cent will be financed by the Next Generation EU Fund, and has an execution period of 547 calendar days.

The residential complex will offer two-bedroom apartments with a terrace, as well as twelve parking spaces located in the basement of the buildings. It is being erected on a municipal plot located on Calle Begoña, which has an area of 3,376 square metres. These properties will be granted according to the parameters established in the municipal ordinance for housing demand.

"Carvajal is one of the most beautiful areas of Fuengirola. It is quiet and secluded from the centre, but well served by public transport. It is a residential area in development and that is incorporating more and more services and infrastructures," councillor Hernández said.