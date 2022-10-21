Fuengirola town hall holds meeting with residents to signal start of delayed road works Mayor, Ana Mula, told locals that the remodelling of the street was delayed until after the summer season and the Feria de Rosario had finished “because we did not want to complicate the lives of the neighbours”

Fuengirola town hall has held a meeting with the residents of Calle Cuartel de Simancas to announce that the pending renovation work of the street will commence on Monday 24 October.

The meeting was chaired by the town’s mayor, Anna Mula, who pointed out the “complexity” of the work due to the configuration of the street.

The mayor explained that the remodelling project was delayed until after the summer season and the Feria de Rosario had finished, “because we did not want to complicate the lives of the neighbours”. She went on to say that, although there would be “complications” generated by the work, the “end result would be worth it.”

The project has a budget of more than 400,000 euros, financed with the remaining budget from 2021, and an execution period of 50 days.

In order to maintain the parking spaces of the local residents, the road will be reduced to one lane while the work, which includes the resurfacing of the street, is carried out.

The project also includes the renewal of all infrastructure, a new LED lighting system with remote management and underground waste containers.