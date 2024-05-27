Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola municipal workers washing down the pavements. SUR
Fuengirola resumes daily washing down of public spaces with non-potable water
Drought crisis

Fuengirola resumes daily washing down of public spaces with non-potable water

"Recently, we have gone from severe to serious drought, which will allow us to reintroduce this important service to keep our municipality even cleaner," said the town hall

Lorena Cadiz

Lorena Cadiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:00

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it has resumed daily cleaning of public spaces throughout the municipality, which will be carried out with non-potable water every 15 days. The cleaning is an action that the municipal services have been carrying out for many years, although it had to be stopped due to restrictions introduced on the Costa del Sol by the Junta de Andalucía regional government to combat the effects of the drought.

“Recently, we have gone from severe to serious drought, which will allow us to reintroduce this important service to keep our municipality even cleaner. Even more so now, when the high season is approaching and the population increases exponentially,” councillor for cleaning Carmen Díaz said.

The councillor highlighted the fact that non-potable water will be used, “because although the situation has improved somewhat, the drought still persists and we must be responsible”.

Likewise, the council will continue to provide the two additional services with the aim of reinforcing the cleanliness and image of the town. This includes the removal of stains and chewing gum from the streets, as well as the use of a special device to remove the deposits from the jacaranda trees, which are abundant at this time of year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Some kids won't know The Drifters, but they'll know the songs'
  2. 2 Marbella prepares Nagüeles quarry for arrival of top names on music scene
  3. 3 Tivoli celebrates 52 years, remembering its glorious past and looking towards an uncertain future
  4. 4

    Just in case
  5. 5 Serial killer from 80s detained over 2022 death on the Costa del Sol after detailed family tree search
  6. 6 New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year
  7. 7 Don't be shy, this is how to avoid being lonely
  8. 8 Historic burial ground in Malaga restores tombs and improves gardens to attract more visitors
  9. 9

    Drones in Malaga skies
  10. 10 Rural doctors in Spain: a more human side to the medics who treat us

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad