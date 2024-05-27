Fuengirola resumes daily washing down of public spaces with non-potable water

Lorena Cadiz Fuengirola Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it has resumed daily cleaning of public spaces throughout the municipality, which will be carried out with non-potable water every 15 days. The cleaning is an action that the municipal services have been carrying out for many years, although it had to be stopped due to restrictions introduced on the Costa del Sol by the Junta de Andalucía regional government to combat the effects of the drought.

“Recently, we have gone from severe to serious drought, which will allow us to reintroduce this important service to keep our municipality even cleaner. Even more so now, when the high season is approaching and the population increases exponentially,” councillor for cleaning Carmen Díaz said.

The councillor highlighted the fact that non-potable water will be used, “because although the situation has improved somewhat, the drought still persists and we must be responsible”.

Likewise, the council will continue to provide the two additional services with the aim of reinforcing the cleanliness and image of the town. This includes the removal of stains and chewing gum from the streets, as well as the use of a special device to remove the deposits from the jacaranda trees, which are abundant at this time of year.