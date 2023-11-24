Fuengirola reminds residents of obligation to produce technical building inspection document

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

The urban planning department of Fuengirola town hall has informed residents of buildings which were constructed before 1972 that they must present a Technical Inspection of Buildings document (ITE) before 31 December 2023.

The announcement was made by councillor Rocío Arriaga, who explained that the technical examination of buildings intended for residential use reviews their general state of conservation, the degree of accessibility and their energy certification.

“The law requires a building evaluation report, which serves to check the level of safety of the property and its inhabitants. We can compare it to the ITV technical inspection carried out on vehicles, because buildings have to pass it every 50 years. Once they have been passed, they must be checked again every ten years,” Arriaga said.

The councillor pointed out that the town hall has notified the communities of 207 apartment buildings in the municipality that are more than 50 years old.

Details of the procedure that must be carried out can be found on the town hall’s website (www.fuengirola.es).

The objective of the ITE, which must be passed by an authorised architect, is to ensure the good condition and conservation of residential buildings as regulated by Articles 21 and 22 of Royal Decree 8/2011.