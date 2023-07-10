Fuengirola puts upgrade of key road out to tender to improve access to new health centre

The project, which has a budget of more than two million euros and an execution period of five months, will involve the creation two lanes and a new car park with space for 100 vehicles

Fuengirola town hall has put the project to expand Calle Los Vecinos to improve access to the new Los Pacos health centre, which is currently under construction, out to tender. The work will involve the creation of two lanes in order to connect the road with Calle Aliaria, which is where the new health will be located.

The project will include the installation of new infrastructure, along with a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access, as well as the creation of a car park with space for 100 vehicles.

The project has a budget of more than two million euros and has an execution period of five months.

The town hall said the project was “vital” for the future of Los Pacos in order to improve the district due to the growing level of the population.

“The creation of the new health centre entailed the complete renovation of this area. The current road infrastructure is insufficient for the influx of people and traffic expected when the new facility is open. Therefore, the council has been working on this solution for some time,” councillor for Urbanism, Rocío Arriaga, said.