Fuengirola promotes local musical talent with two free concerts The concerts will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución this Friday and Saturday and will present the pop/rock outfit, 5D’Copas, and the up-and-coming singer, Tete Pineda

5D'Copas will perform in the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola tonight at 8.30pm. / SUR

Fans of live music will enjoy two free concerts that will be staged in the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola this weekend.

The concerts are part of the cycle, Siente Fuengirola, a programme that has been taking place in the different plazas in the town, and which is organised by the town hall in order to give local musicians a chance to showcase their talents.

The first of the two performances will take place today (Friday, 20 May) at 8.30pm, when local band 5D’Copas will offer a repertoire of national and international pop and rock classics from the 1980s.

This will be the first concert the five-piece band has performed with their new singer, Mary Van Der Lent, a powerful vocalist who has built up a huge following along the Costa del Sol.

The second concert will present up-and-coming Fuengirola singer Tete Pineda, whose career took off after he appeared on the television talent show, La Voz. The concert will take place in the same location at 10pm on Saturday 21 May.

The cycle will continue throughout the summer with several free performances offered by local bands and musicians.