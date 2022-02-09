Fuengirola police seize more than a kilo of cannabis from private marijuana club Local Police officers apprehended several people who had left the premises and who were found to be in possession of marijuana and other illegal substances

The Local Police of Fuengirola seized more than one kilo of marijuana and narcotic substances from a club in the town on Monday afternoon.

Two plainclothes police officers were alerted by the suspicious behaviour of the people who were entering and exiting the establishment, which they discovered was a private marijuana club.

The officers, who called for backup, apprehended several people who had left the premises and who were found to be in possession of marijuana and other illegal substances.

Believing that a possible crime was taking place inside, the police decided to enter in order to speak with the proprietor and search the premises.

A total of 1,100 grammes of marijuana of different varieties were discovered, along with 184 marijuana cigarettes, 184.7 grammes of hashish and a variety of CBD products.

Because the police were unable to ascertain whether the owner was authorised to exercise this type of activity, the substances were confiscated, along with 323 euros in cash.

The regulations that govern cannabis social clubs in Spain state that clients must purchase and consume the cannabis on the premises.

The police said that it was for this reason that an investigation into the club and its owner has been opened.