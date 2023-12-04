Fuengirola pledges support for Cudeca Sunflower Movement campaign The town hall is calling on residents to help raise 250,000 euros to fund two new home care teams in order to cope with "growing demand"

Tony Bryant Monday, 4 December 2023, 17:02

Fuengirola town hall has pledged its support for the Cudeca Sunflower Movement appeal, a campaign to raise 250,000 euros to fund two new palliative home care teams.

The initiative was announced by equality and social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao and Cudeca’s medical director, Marisa Martín, who said, “In Fuengirola alone, this year, we have seen an average of ten new patients every month.”

“This campaign is urgent, because the demand for our care is growing. We need two more home care resources to be able to take good care of the patients who demand our care,” Martín added.

Bornao explained that Fuengirola council actively works with local charities and associations to highlight their campaigns in order to seek the support of its residents.

“Cudeca does a wonderful job, which I think we all know, and it's important to collaborate with this campaign to fund two more healthcare teams. Until now, they had seven teams, but they need two more and these have to be financed,” the councillor said.

Cudeca is a Benalmádena-based hospice charity that provides palliative care to patients in the final stages of a terminal illness around Malaga province.

Donations can be made through Bizum (07761) in La Caixa, ES11210090323722, or at any of the charity’s numerous second-hand shops.