Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture

The sculpture located on the promenade. SUR
Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa&#039;s famous &#039;espeto&#039; skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
The work, created by artist Tomás Castillo, consists of a modular structure made of stainless steel in the shape of a spiral and includes more than one thousand fish

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 10:29

Fuengirola has paid tribute to one of Malaga province’s most recognised gastronomic traditions, that of the ‘espetos’, the skewered sardines that are roasted on open fires on the beaches during summer months. As part of the town hall’s project to revitalise the Torreblanca area, a sculpture dedicated to the popular fish dish has been installed on the promenade next to where the old El Bote restaurant used to be located.

The sculpture consists of a modular structure made of stainless steel in the shape of a spiral and includes more than one thousand sardines.

The work, created by sculptor Tomás Castillo, whose work is closely related to nature and the sea, was visited on Friday by the councillor for culture, Rodrigo Romero.

“We now have a new artistic work that is part of our roots and which will improve this area. What we intend with this project, and others that we will present soon, is to bring culture and art to the street. In addition to beautifying the spaces where they are installed, they will promote new social interactions in those chosen environments,” Romero said.

