Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Locals enjoy last year's street party in El Boquetillo. SUR.
Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
Community spirit

Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party

The event, which will be held in the El Boquetillo district, attracts local residents who can enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment and a free paella

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:18

Compartir

Residents in the El Boquetillo district of Fuengirola will welcome the spring season with a street party that will take place on Saturday 13 April from 2pm.

The festivities will be held in and around Calle Benito Pérez Galdós, and visitors can take advantage of a free paella, along with live entertainment and activities.

One of the acts performing (and who are a regular fixture at this event) is the Lanz brass band, an ensemble of young local musicians whose energetic jazzy-style sets the tone for a carnival-style street party.

The Lanz brass band have become a regular feature at the spring party.
The Lanz brass band have become a regular feature at the spring party. SUR

The annual party was announced by festivities councillor Isabel Moreno, who pointed out that the gathering is organised so that the varying nationalities who live in the area, and also visitors and those from other neighbourhoods of the town, can get together to enjoy an “afternoon of coexistence in the season of light and colour”.

“Each year, we mark the arrival of spring with a fun family party, because it is the ideal time to celebrate and bring the neighbourhood together,” she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
  9. 9 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Six families cut off by landslide in Malaga province after heavy rain at Easter

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad