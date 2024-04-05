Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party

Tony Bryant Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

Residents in the El Boquetillo district of Fuengirola will welcome the spring season with a street party that will take place on Saturday 13 April from 2pm.

The festivities will be held in and around Calle Benito Pérez Galdós, and visitors can take advantage of a free paella, along with live entertainment and activities.

One of the acts performing (and who are a regular fixture at this event) is the Lanz brass band, an ensemble of young local musicians whose energetic jazzy-style sets the tone for a carnival-style street party.

The Lanz brass band have become a regular feature at the spring party. SUR

The annual party was announced by festivities councillor Isabel Moreno, who pointed out that the gathering is organised so that the varying nationalities who live in the area, and also visitors and those from other neighbourhoods of the town, can get together to enjoy an “afternoon of coexistence in the season of light and colour”.

“Each year, we mark the arrival of spring with a fun family party, because it is the ideal time to celebrate and bring the neighbourhood together,” she said.