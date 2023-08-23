Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the town hall and the neighbourhood association announce the event. SUR
Fuengirola neighbourhood gears up for weekend of 'colourful' activities

The August Verbena will take place in the Los Pacos district will offer children's activities, flamenco and verdiales performances and live music

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 11:55

The Los Pacos district of Fuengirola will celebrate its popular August Verbena this weekend, an event with activities and live performances for all age groups that will take place in Plaza Suomi. Organised by the town hall and the El Arbol neighbourhood association, the festivities will begin at 7pm on Friday (25 August), with the official inauguration ceremony, which will be followed by a performance of the Chassé dance academy, and a flamenco recital by singer Virginia Gámaz.

The activities will continue on Saturday from 2pm, when visitors can enjoy free paella and a performance by the Los Montes de Málaga verdiales group. The fun will resume at 9pm, with a performance by the El Arbol dance troupe and live music by local group Una de Dos.

Sunday will offer an agenda of activities for the youngsters, which will include musical performances and children’s games.

“Every August, the neighbourhood of Los Pacos is decorated more than ever to celebrate its festival, which will fill the area with light, colour and musical performances,” councillor for Fiestas, Isabel Moreno, said.

