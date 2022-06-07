Fuengirola to host informative environmental event focused on microplastics The Costa del Sol town will host a day of activities this Friday 10 June to conclude its cycle of events to mark World Environment Day

Fuengirola will host a day of activities this Friday 10 June to conclude its cycle of events to mark World Environment Day.

The initiative, which is organised by the town hall and the environmental collective Mi Moana, will be held in Plaza Pedro Cuevas from 6pm, and will include informative workshops, musical performances and children’s activities designed to raise awareness about the need to take care of the planet.

The event will also present informative talks on issues related to the promotion of sustainable habits and the protection of the sea and other natural environments given by entities such as the Spanish Oceanographic Institute and the Rotary Club.

Nikki Wegloop, founder of Mi Moana, an organisation that was incepted in 2019 with the goal of reducing the worldwide pollution, explained that many of the activities will focus on microplastics.

“It's a very serious problem. Microplastics are the elements that do the most damage to the marine ecosystem. Therefore, we will talk a lot about this phenomenon and what we can all do to combat the problem,” Wegloop said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and celebrated every June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental outreach.