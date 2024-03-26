Fuengirola launches campaign to warn of the dangers of too much exposure to sun's rays

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall is working together with the Costa del Sol health authority to obtain the ‘Ciudad Soludable’ quality certificate. The initiative was announced by human resources councillor María Hernández during the training session on sun protection that took place in Fuengirola last week.

“We have held the first of the training sessions that we plan to carry out with our staff, in this case aimed at workers who are most exposed to the sun. Fuengirola has been working for years on the 'soludable' project to implement all the measures that benefit the health of our workers, and we are going to expand this photoprotection campaign to also train workers in the tourism sector. We would be the first municipality to obtain this seal, which, so that we all understand, is a kind of Q for quality, but on the issue of protection against the sun,” the councillor explained.

Hernández thanked Magdalena de Troya, head of the dermatology unit at the Hospital Costa del Sol, who is leading this project and who has been working with Fuengirola town hall to offer this type of training. The awareness campaigns on photoprotection were developed during the first stage of the initiative, which ran from 2009 to 2019.

The campaign is also being aimed at residents and tourists through brochures and municipal social media networks, as well as on the information 'totems' distributed along the Paseo Marítimo, where recommendations are offered to help prevent the negative effects of the sun's rays.