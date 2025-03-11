Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 16:49 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has installed six interactive information panels in different parts of the town that offer information about municipal activities, events and monuments. The initiative was announced this week by innovation councillor Isabel González, who explained that the project was made possible with the European funds obtained in the 2023 call for the strengthening of commercial activity in tourist areas.

"One of the objectives of the project is to bring the administration closer to citizens to inform them about all the activities that take place in the municipality. These interactive totems are one more channel of information for residents and visitors, and they will also boost commercial and tourist activity,” González said.

The digital totems have been installed in Plaza Reyes Católicos and Plaza de la Constitución, outside the Casa de la Cultura and town hall, the Paseo Marítimo in Carvajal and Plaza Pedro Cuevas in Los Boliches.

The councillor added that the totems will function 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which will make them particularly useful at weekends and public holidays when the town hall and tourist offices are closed.