Fuengirola installs measures to protect children from dangerous sun rays in play area The main aim of the project is to provide UV protection in the playground, which the council says is “very exposed to the sun" throughout the height of the summer months

Fuengirola town hall will erect tarpaulin canopies and renew the rubber surface in the children's area of the Parque de Europa in Torreblanca to make it safer for local children to use.

The works began earlier this week, and as well as replacing the flooring, the main aim of the project is to provide UV protection in the playground, which the council says is “very exposed to the sun”, throughout the height of the summer months.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the facility on Wednesday, said “We are talking about a place that, in hot weather, makes it impossible to use and enjoy. Through this system, the intention is to provide necessary shade to the little ones in hours of greater sun exposure.”

The mayor explained that the work should be finished by the end of this week.