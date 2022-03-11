Fuengirola to host fire prevention week for children The educational project includes talks to help children understand the importance of fire prevention, and workshops to demonstrate ways in which to keep themselves and their families safe when faced with a situation

The sixteenth edition of the Fire Prevention Week of Fuengirola starts on Monday 14 March, an initiative aimed at children that will include the participation of eight of the town’s primary schools. The educational project includes activities such as talks to help children understand the importance of fire prevention and to learn ways in which to keep themselves and their families safe when faced with a situation.

The initiative is promoted by the MAPFRE Foundation and the APTB (professional association of firemen). The talks will be given by members of the local fire brigade, who will use images and videos of real incidents to raise awareness of practices that can help prevent home fires, and also to recognise the work undertaken by the firefighters.

The week will close with a special open day in the Plaza de España, when the children will be able to watch firemen demonstrate how they react in the case of an emergency. Responding to an extreme situation can be very unpredictable, and the open day will offer workshops to take the children through scenarios about how to respond in a life-threatening situation.

“It is important to emphasise that the main task of a firefighter is prevention. The purpose is for the children to know that fires can be avoided or minimised with simple measures,” councillor for Education, Carmen Díaz said.