Fuengirola to host fancy dress event in aid of Adintre

Fuengirola is to host a fundraising fancy dress party in aid of the Adintre association in the Los Siete Días ‘caseta’ on the fairground on Saturday 8 March. The event was announced by social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao, and the president of Adintre, Joyce Gyimah, who explained that the objective of the party is to raise funds to hire a psychologist to help people with mental health problems.

"Fuengirola maintains a close relationship with Adintre, an association, which carries out extraordinary work in our municipality with the people who need it most. These people can go to their centre to have a good meal, a shower, and to be cared for among friends," the councillor said.

Gyimah added, “Any of us can find ourselves in a situation of need, and we currently have many people to take care of. That is why I invite everyone to collaborate with us through this party."

Tickets for the event, which starts at midday, cost 15 euros and includes a two-course meal, live music and entertainment, a raffle and an auction.

Tickets can be obtained from the Adintre centre (Calle Feria de Jerez), or on the day of the event.