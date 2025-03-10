Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuengirola firefighters during the presentation. SUR
Fuengirola firefighters sent to Valencia flood disaster zone last year recieve gold medal of honour
Community spirit

The town's mayor said "there are no words to express the gratitude that people feel for these thirteen men"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:49

The Fuengirola firefighters who were dispatched to Valencia last year to help victims of the devastating effects of the 'Dana' floods have received the Medalla de Oro del Cuerpo (gold medal of honour) on the occasion of the feast of their patron, San Juan de Dios. In addition, during the event, public recognition was also made to the other firefighters who stayed in the municipality, doubling shifts in many cases, to attend to the needs of the local population, as well as to those who retired during the past year.

"A little more than four months have passed, but I still remember perfectly the call from the fire chief asking permission to go to Valencia as a volunteer along with his colleagues," said the town’s mayor, Ana Mula. “The feeling of those terrible days does not leave my mind. It was a time in which we were glued to the television, watching in disbelief the devastation caused by the Dana. But it made us proud that in some of those broadcasts that brought us closer to the disaster, our firefighters or the vehicles with the name of Fuengirola appeared. There are no words to express the gratitude that all the people of Fuengirola feel for these thirteen men and of all those colleagues who did everything possible to attend to incidents in our own town," she added.

