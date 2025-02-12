Fuengirola to double the number of smart rubbish bins in view of their effectiveness

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:18 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall will increase the number of smart rubbish bins in view of the good results received during the first 12 months of their installation in certain areas of the municipality. Last year, the council installed 27 of these waste management systems in Fuengirola, and it will now add another 27. This was announced by cleaning councillor Carmen Díaz, who said the containers, which compact the waste and notify the municipal cleaning services when they are full, have demonstrated their effectiveness, reducing collection trips considerably.

The councillor said, “According to the data provided for their first year of operation, these containers have reduced the number of times that operators have had to come to empty them by 84 per cent. It highlights the effectiveness of this equipment, which allows us to optimise time so that operators can dedicate themselves to other cleaning tasks."

Díaz explained that the location of the new containers will be announced shortly, although they will be installed in public spaces, such as in the vicinity of health centres and schools.