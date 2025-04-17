Fuengirola to create open-air gym at recently opened 'green lung' park

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 17 April 2025, 06:38 Compartir

The recently inaugurated La Loma park in Fuengirola will soon be expanded with an open-air gymnasium. The new facility will occupy a surface area of 650 square metres and will be equipped with machines that will allow everyone to train and take care of their physical health.

"One year after the opening of our town's "green lung", we continue to improve it by adding more attractions. Ever since we designed it, I was sure that this would be a dynamic and constantly evolving space. It is the largest public green space in the city, where sport is the focus and to which we want to attract even more people," said mayor Ana Mula explaining the reasons behind the expansion.

The future project involves the addition of three areas: a fitness area, with up to eleven pieces of equipment such as ropes, bars, step boxes and magnetic weights, among others; a second area with five fixed machines similar to those that can be found in any conventional gym; and a 'senior' space dedicated to Fuengirola's elderly residents.

In the first two areas, the flooring will be made of rubber, while in the senior zone, the designer has chosen stabilised terracotta. Each of the three areas will have shade provided by an awning system.

The project also includes the purchase and installation of four wooden benches, two concrete benches, two water fountains, four bins, a bicycle parking area and eight new floodlights to illuminate the space in the evenings and at night.

The initiative has a budget of 348,183.78 euros, which will be financed by Malaga's provincial authority. The estimated time for its completion is 75 days. The company responsible for the supply of all the equipment and the installation work is Lappset España.