Fuengirola celebrates diversity in 29th international fair

From 'pueblos' to 'países', the international fair has grown alongside its name, in the last 29 years of its celebration. It started out as Feria de los Pueblos, but as the town and the festival have increased in popularity, it has been renamed Feria Internacional de los Países. Hundreds of thousands of tourists and locals flood to Fuengirola every year to watch its colourful displays of multiculturalism.

On Thursday this week the town hosted its renowned pasacalles parade, filling the streets with dance and music from the Plaza de España up to the fairground. Stepping out of the central train station, visitors were immediately met with throngs of international processions and crowds. This year, the parade featured 33 countries exhibiting a range of their unique traditional and modern culture. With over 1,500 participants, the parade was an impressive presentation of cultural pride and commitment.

Home to over 140 nationalities, Fuengirola's parade and 'caseta' bars displayed just a fraction of the immense diversity present in the town. Passing through the main streets, the parade offered music, dance, flags, characters and costumes representative of cultures from all around the world. The British section of the parade featured a classic black taxi cab alongside the Spice Girls and Beefeaters, followed by bagpipes and traditional Scottish dancing. Particularly impactful was the Bolivian parade, which was the biggest section to pass through Fuengirola's streets. Showing off Bolivian culture, the choreography was precise and well-rehearsed. With their colourful costumes and traditional music, the dancers infused the streets with joy and energy.

The parade was just one part of the festival's agenda, which has lots planned for the bank holiday weekend. The casetas have packed schedules, where guests can immerse themselves in international music, dance and food. For example, yesterday there were Ska and Take That tributes on the stage in the British caseta. In the Irish booth, there were performances of traditional dancing, which will go on throughout the whole weekend alongside traditional and modern live music.

Layla Vocalista, member of Spice Girls tribute band Girl Power, said that it is her "favourite feria". The band "have fun performing together and seeing everybody enjoy themselves". Girl Power are performing at the British caseta on Saturday at 3.15pm.

Fuengirola resident Martin commented on his 21st visit that he would "never miss out on the feria". For him, supporting local festivals and people is an important part of community life in Fuengirola.

Even within caseta teams, a range of people are brought together through their interest in different countries. Rosa Vázquez, makeup artist in the Irish caseta said the festival "opens your mind to other cultures". And Patricia, Irish souvenir vendor in the caseta, described the event as "bringing people together". Both of these Malaga-born festival participants said they chose the caseta because of their love for Irish music.

The festival gives visitors the opportunity to "experience other cultures without having to travel," said Girl Power member, Ami Lloyd. She went on to say that cultural festivals like these are important so that people can learn about the different communities in the area through authentic performances and food. Argentina's asado grills, Britain's fish and chips, Australian crocodile, Spanish sangria and Irish Guiness are just a few features of the wide range of food and drink available at the fair.

During the day, the feria offers the chance for festival-goers to get involved themselves. Workshops are run throughout the weekend and provide lessons and skills typical to the countries. Among many other artistic opportunities, the German caseta offers woodcarving masterclasses and the Australian booth hosts didgeridoo workshops. These activities run from around 1pm every day.

At night, workshop activities are replaced by live music and DJ sets in each caseta. All weekend there will be sets until 4am, inviting visitors to dance their way through the night until morning.

The feria runs until 4 May. The casetas make a range of cultures accessible without leaving Malaga province and offer a cultural insight through their varied programmes of music, food, dancing and workshops.