Fuengirola carnival to take place on 18 and 19 February The two intense days of festivities, packed with activities for all the family, will begin on the Saturday at 6pm with a colourful parade of costumes and animated characters

Fuengirola town hall has announced a complete programme of activities to celebrate carnival, which will take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 February.

The two intense days of festivities loaded with activities for all the family will begin on Saturday at 6pm with a colourful parade of gaudy costumes and animated characters, which will leave from the Plaza de España and continue through the town centre and on to the Plaza de la Constitución: a huge street party with live music performances will be held in the square from 7.30pm.

The event will include a group and individual fancy dress competitions with prizes of between 100 and 200 euros for the most innovative costumes.

Music will be supplied by several groups, along with the traditional comparsas, roaming groups of colourfully attired street performers satirising current affairs.

A day of fun for the children will begin at 11am in the Parque de España and Avenida Condes de San Isidro on Sunday, and will include performances, carnival-themed workshops, a gymkhana, bouncy castles, magic shows, puppet theatre and a children’s prize fancy dress competition.