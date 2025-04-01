Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourism

Fuengirola calls for 'urgent' regeneration of beaches in centre of town

Municipal staff are working around the clock to prepare the coastline, especially after the recent storms and in readiness for the start of the busy Easter holiday period

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:49

The countdown to the beach season has already begun and Fuengirola is working hard to have the coastline in perfect condition and mainly to eliminate any problems caused by the recent storms. In this sense, the town hall has appealed to the central government, responsible for the coastline, for help after the loss of sand, especially on the beaches in the central area.

According to beaches councillor José Sánchez, a letter was sent to central government on 5 February, explaining the situation and calling for "urgent" action to regenerate the beach, as well as the drawing up of a plan to stabilise the beaches in the municipality.

"The same thing happens every year and we don't see any interest on the part of central government in offering a definitive solution. Sand replenishment will be necessary as long as there are no breakwaters or infrastructures to prevent coastal erosion. We need the government to be aligned with the town hall, with the business owners and beach workers, and therefore, with the citizens of Fuengirola," Sánchez said.

Regarding the maintenance work carried out by the municipal workers, he explained that these "are permanent throughout the year, but, of course, in the run-up to Easter, the first major tourist period of the year, they are intensified". "We have all the human and technical resources available to ensure that our coastline looks as it usually does and that we once again become a national benchmark in terms of the management of these natural spaces," he added.

In this way, the tasks that the service operators are carrying out include the profiling of the coast (spreading all the sand that the tide has dragged towards the shore wall along the rest of the beach), the sieving of the sand with special machines, manual collection of reeds and other waste, as well as raking the beach.

At the same time, work is also being carried out on painting the different elements, like furniture, balustrades and railings, and repairing any damage. The painting of the lifeguard and rescue centres, the reduced mobility facilities on Las Gaviotas beach and the watchtowers that are distributed along the coast of Fuengirola are also being carried out.

