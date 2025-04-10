Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Operators apply the products in the sewage network in the central area. SUR
Fuengirola begins battle against insects to mitigate one of the biggest problems of summer
Environment

Throughout this week, a special product will be applied to the sewage network in Fuengirola's central area, which is the first phase of an intense treatment

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 12:04

With rising temperatures and the beginning of the high season, Fuengirola faces one of its biggest battles: the elimination of insects, mostly cockroaches. The town hall has already begun the first phase of an intense treatment this week, especially in the town centre and the Los Boliches area, which are the places with the greatest influx of people.

Athisa is the company behind the process, which seeks to decrease the multiplying population of insects and other pests, such as rodents. The phenomenon has been growing in all coastal towns.

Tomorrow ends the almost week-long first phase, which involves applying the product to the sewage network. According to health councillor Francisco Javier García Lara, the process has so far proved to be efficient and it should ensure elimination in large numbers.

After this first treatment, the town hall plans to carry out a second action in May, which will last until mid-July. That phase will extend to all neighbourhoods and streets in Fuengirola. "Throughout the year, we work on demand, responding to warnings issued by residents. When the summer season arrives and temperatures rise, we carry out a more intense treatment," said García Lara.

The operation involves the implementation of the product twice, the second time taking place about 10 to15 days after the first application, which intends to eradicate remaining larvae and insects.

Harmless to humans

The councillor has told residents not to worry if they see insects in the streets over the next few weeks, assuring that the application of the product forces them to come to the surface to die. The municipal cleaning service is responsible for the removal of dead insects.

However, residents can call 951 915 197 or send an email to sanidad@fuengirola.org, if they notice a saturation of cockroaches in a certain area.

García Sala has also guaranteed that the product might kill insects, but it is harmless to people and other animals. It is based on a microencapsulated biocide - a product that "dissolves little by little, so that its spread is slower and more effective".

