Fuengirola awarded new 'S' for sustainability certificate for all its beaches

It confirms that the Costa del Sol holiday destination has the best beaches in the whole of Spain, according to the town mayor, Ana Mula

The Institute of Quality Tourism of Spain (ICTE) has awarded Fuengirola the 'S’ for Sustainability certificate to all of its beaches, a new award that recognises the excellence of its seven kilometres of coastline,

The municipality, which has also received the Blue Flags, and the 'Q' for tourist quality to many of its beaches, has become one of the 20 municipalities in the country to achieve this new environmental approval.

The ICTE has also granted Fuengirola universal accessibility certificates, which, according to the mayor, Ana Mula, “confirms that we have the best beaches in Spain”.

Mayor Ana Mula with the new sustainability certificate.

“We have been receiving national and international awards for many years. Now, in addition, we can say that these spaces are 100 per cent sustainable thanks to this new certificate,” she said.

Mula recognised that, along with her council's committment, the awards were made possible due to the collaboration of the beach bars, owners of the leisure areas and the “users themselves”.

The new seal of approval values the different aspects related to the fulfilment of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) proposed by the United Nations. This takes into account measures such as the correct maintenance and cleaning of the sand, the quality of the bathing water, the management and proper disposal of waste, and accessibility, among other issues.

The mayor said that it should be noted that four beaches have adapted for people with reduced mobility. These have shaded areas, wooden floors to facilitate movement with wheelchairs, and personal assistance. She added that there are also five Rescue and Lifeguard Service points, plus a police coordination team with a drone surveillance service.