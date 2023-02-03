Fuengirola announces programme of cultural activities throughout February The events, most of which are free, will be held at different locations in the town and include exhibitions, concerts, conferences and films

Fuengirola town hall has scheduled around twenty cultural activities to take place at various locations in the town throughout February. The programme, most of which is free, will include exhibitions, concerts, conferences, and films, such as the screening of the short film, Nacional I, which focuses on the history of the first victim of ETA.

The initiative, which was announced this week by the councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, will include outdoor exhibitions such as the Fotografía Malagueña 2022, located on the promenade in Los Boliches; the photographic exhibition, Magdalena, by Felipe Romero, which will be inaugurated at the Colectivo Imagen studio on Monday 20 February; and the Prado Museum exhibition, which can be visited in the Plaza de España until the 26 February.

The free concerts, which will take place at 8pm in the Casa de la Cultura, will include A Journey Between Classical and Flamenco, by guitarist Marina Morles (10); a piano and vibraphone recital by Arturo Serra and José Carra (17), and a concert by the Alhamar Quartet (24).

There will also be a special zarzuela (a form of theatrical music) performed by the Teatro Lírico Andaluz, which will take place at 8pm in the municipal auditorium on Saturday 25 February. Tickets for this show cost ten euros.

Other activities include children’s archaeology workshops, which will be held at the Finca del Secretario on February 25 and 26 from 10.30. Registration for the workshops must be made in advance (info@meniarestauracion.com); while the municipal band will offer a performance in the Plaza Pedro Cueva at midday on 28 February, which is part of the Andalucía Day celebrations.