Fuengirola among top three most innovative town halls in Spain The national recognition was for the town's Fuengirola Contigo initiative, a project aimed at combating loneliness among the elderly

Fuengirola town hall has been recognised as one of the three most innovative councils in Spain due to the initiative, ‘Fuengirola Contigo’, a project aimed at combating loneliness among the elderly. The recognition was announced by the @Aslan association during its XV Digital Transformation Project in Public Administration Awards, which were held in Madrid on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the town’s mayor Ana Mula, and deputy mayor, Rodrigo Romero.

Mula explained that the project was launched to digitalise the Senior Citizens' Area in order to improve care for the elderly, and especially those who live alone.

Through the app and a cloud management platform, it is possible to streamline procedures, inform about the agenda and expand the scope of the workshops and help available for the elderly.

The scheme was launched last October, and the mayor claimed that the system has been a success. It already has more than 1,000 registered and active users.

“Today is a very important day for Fuengirola. We once again see our firm commitment to new technologies and the conversion of Fuengirola into a smart city recognised. It is a proud moment for all residents that the name of our town appears among the national references of modernity for absolutely pioneering initiatives. We will continue working to implement more innovative systems that allow us to further improve the quality of life of our residents and the services we provide at the town hall,” Mula said.

The @Aslan collective brings together more than 150 national technology companies, and each year it distinguishes the most innovative projects, services and products that have come together in different areas of Spain. This year, along with Fuengirola, it also recognised the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canarias and Alicante.