Freemasons offer support to Age Concern Fuengirola

The Masonic Lodge of Friendship 37 in Fuengirola has made a donation of 500 euros to Age Concern to be used for the redevelopment of the charity's website. The organisation wants to develop a more focused resource for the local community with up-to-date advice and support for English-speaking senior citizens.

President David Long, also a Freemason, said, "Without these charitable donations many worthwhile organisations could not do the work they do."