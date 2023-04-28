Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

David Long (R) at the Lodge SUR
Freemasons offer support to Age Concern Fuengirola

The organisation gave 500 euros to the charity

Tony Byrant

Fuengirola

Friday, 28 April 2023, 12:11

The Masonic Lodge of Friendship 37 in Fuengirola has made a donation of 500 euros to Age Concern to be used for the redevelopment of the charity's website. The organisation wants to develop a more focused resource for the local community with up-to-date advice and support for English-speaking senior citizens.

President David Long, also a Freemason, said, "Without these charitable donations many worthwhile organisations could not do the work they do."

