Fuengirola launches free food handler courses aimed at the unemployed The training courses, which are essential for anyone who wants to work in the hotel and catering industry, will be held in the El Boquetillo municipal building

The service industry is one of the top job creating sectors in the municipality. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall has launched another series of free food handlers courses aimed at the unemployed. The training initiative, which has space for 15 applicants, will take place in the El Boquetillo municipal building from Monday 30 January until Wednesday 1 February between 9am and 2pm.

The courses, which are essential for anyone who wants to work in the hotel and catering industry, were announced by the councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Díaz, who said the initiative is “a great opportunity”.

Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Día / sur

The councillor pointed out that the courses are held several times each year in order to support the town’s service industry, which is one of the top job creating sectors in the municipality.

“We continue to inform the residents of Fuengirola about the different training actions that we continue to launch, and this time it is a new food handler course. This is an essential course, because we live on the coast and we depend on the service sector, which employs many people,” the councillor explained.

Registration can be made until Thursday 26 January at the department of Training and Employment, located on the fourth floor of the El Boquetillo building in Los Boliches.