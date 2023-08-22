Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Free dog training classes on offer in 'pet-friendly' Fuengirola

The courses will focus on improving the bond between the dog and its owner, correcting behavioural problems and the teaching of communication and obedience skills

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:26

In order to promote its image as a pet-friendly town, Fuengirola council will offer a series of free dog training classes at different locations to residents of the municipality during September and October. The initiative was announced by the councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, together with José Luque, a professional trainer with more than thirty years of experience, who will be in charge of the classes.

The three-hour courses will focus on improving the bond between the dog and its owner, correcting behavioural problems (especially among animals that have been adopted in adulthood), and the teaching of communication and obedience skills.

Throughout September and October, the training sessions will be held every Tuesday from 6pm in Parque Guau Guau I (Los Pacos); in Parque Guau Guau II (Miramar) every Saturday from 10am; and in Parque del Sol (town centre) on Thursdays from 6pm.

Councillor García Lara and trainer José Luque announce the initiative. SUR

“These courses will be very personalised and are an opportunity for owners to develop a productive relationship with their dog. Another aspect that we are also going to work on is the fear of noise, so that they do not suffer with the noise of fireworks or very loud sounds, which is a big problem that many dogs have,” the trainer explained.

Pet-owners interested in participating in the classes must register in advance either in person at the town hall, or on www.fuengirola.es

