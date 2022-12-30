Fuengirola gets new app and website to coincide with launch of free bus service The mobile app offers the user the ability to locate nearby bus stops, and check timetables and routes of the free “sustainable and ecological” bus service, which will come into operation soon

Fuengirola town hall has launched a new mobile app and a website which offers information about the new free local bus service. The initiative was announced on Thursday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that free “sustainable and ecological” service will come into operation on Sunday 1 January.

The mayor said the app is "simple, clear and easy to use" and offers the user the ability to locate nearby bus stops, check timetables, services, and possible delays, along with interactive maps and information on connections with other services.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple Store with the name 'Fuengirola Urban Transport'.

The new service, an initiative aimed at using public transport to reduce the carbon footprint, will include five routes, with frequencies ranging from 15 to 30 minutes.

Sustainable and ecological service

The service has been awarded to the Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Urbana Fuengirola, and the fleet of vehicles will consist of nine buses, and three mini-buses adapted for people with reduced mobility. Sustainability will be one of the main objectives of the project, since several of the nine buses that make up the fleet will favour the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, while two of the minibuses will use fuel-efficient diesel to offer a more sustainable and ecological service.

Mula explained that, in order to persuade local residents to make use of the service, no card or ticket will be necessary for the first few months, although a free travel card will be introduced later in the year.

A new service information office has also been opened on Avenida de Condes de San Isidro, opposite the Local Police headquarters.

“With this service we seek to promote the use of urban transport, improve frequency, reduce waiting times and incorporate new routes to optimise the routes of existing lines. This is an innovative, efficient and sustainable bus service, and we want it to be the preferred means of transport,” Mula said.

www.transportefuengirola.com