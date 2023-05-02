Four year prison sentence for man who raped unconscious tourist in Fuengirola The foreign woman was on holiday in the Costa del Sol resort and having drinks with friends at a bar, before she woke up at the defendant's home without knowing how she got there

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping a Swedish tourist while she was unconscious at his home in Fuengirola.

The woman was on holiday in the Costa del Sol resort in March 2018 and was having drinks with friends at a bar, when she ended up at the defendant's house without knowing how she got there, Malaga's law courts were told.

According to the court ruling, seen by Europa Press, she woke up on his bed totally naked, and had been raped by the man "who she did not know at all".

There was no evidence he had given her any toxic substance, or that he was the one who caused the bite mark that the victim had on her arm. The court also heard that when the woman woke up, another man was also present.

The accused - who agreed with the facts presented to him - was convicted, thrown behind bars and banned from approaching within 500 metres of the woman, and communicating with her for eight years.

He was also sentenced to five years' probation, and ordered to pay the victim a total of 25,000 euros in compensation - some 6,000 euros had already been paid.