Forbes includes Mijas hotel in its list of Europe’s most exciting openings in 2022 The luxury La Zambra, formerly the Byblos, will open in June as part of the Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

The luxury La Zambra hotel in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, is the only Spanish establishment to be listed in Forbes magazine’s top 10 list of exciting hotel openings in the world, due this year.

“First opened in 1984, the legendary Byblos hotel will be reborn in spring as La Zambra, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” Forbes writes.

“Boasting a full transformation care of Mallorcan architectural studio Esteva i Esteva, La Zambra will be located near two 18-hole golf courses and will feature 197 keys; three swimming pools; and a wellness centre,” the American magazine adds.

Byblos has been closed since 2015. But its re-opening as La Zambra will create at least 200 new jobs in Mijas.

Joost Kruissen, La Zambra’s general manager, said, “It is a real pride to have appeared so early in Forbes magazine's list of the most exciting new hotels in Europe in 2022. It is a very ambitious project, the rebirth of an iconic hotel, the old Byblos, which is a symbol of the hedonistic luxury of the 80s and 90s, with a great history as the favourite accommodation of the elite and royalty at the end of the 20th century.”

La Zambra has 197 rooms, restaurants, a wellness centre and spa, recreational areas and a private area for meetings and events.

Previous guests include Princess Diana, the Rolling Stones, Antonio Banderas and the Saudi royal family