Fuengirola football club donates toys to be distributed among the needy Athletic Club Fuengirola, supported by the town hall, launched a campaign in aid of Adintre, which helps vulnerable people in the local area

Members of the town hall and the football club at the Adintre headquarters earlier this week. / SUR

Good deeds continue to take centre stage in the province during the festive season with countless 'no child without a toy' campaigns, initiatives which have become popular among those who want to help make other people's Christmas holidays a little better.

The Athletic Football Club Fuengirola are among the many local associations that holds annual toy appeals, and this week they delivered dozens of toys, board games, dolls and teddy bears, among other things, to the Adintre association.

The collection campaign was carried out with the assistance of the town hall on December 21, along with the festive football match between parents and coaches of the football club.

The gifts were delivered to the association on Wednesday by several representatives of the club, who were accompanied by the Fuengirola councillor for Sports, María Hernández, and councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodríguez.

The toys will now be distributed among families in danger of social exclusion.

The Adintre association works with more than 700 people in vulnerable situations in the Fuengirola area, including the homeless, children of single parents, abused women, immigrants and the elderly.