Flood of pink as Idiliq Group commemorates World Breast Cancer Day Some 300 employees of the group in Mijas marked the event by wearing pink T-shirts on 19 October as part of their fundraising efforts for Spanish cancer association AECC

Annual World Breast Cancer Day, held on 19 October, was marked in Mijas by more than 300 employees of Idiliq Group wearing pink Idiliq Foundation T-shirts in collaboration with mayor Josele González and other members of the town hall.

A group photograph, as above, serves as the centrepiece for an internal fundraising campaign led by the staff throughout October, with all proceeds supporting Spanish cancer association AECC.

President of Idiliq Foundation Juan Miguel Marcos said: "We are proud to be part of this great family that demonstrates its enormous solidarity with citizens every day. In October all our efforts are focused on helping research, prevention and early detection of breast cancer."

The mayor of Mijas acknowledged the significant contributions made by employees of Idiliq Group in supporting the most vulnerable groups and individuals within the town.

According to the AECC, it gave support to 10,669 breast cancer patients in 2022, accounting for 30% of the total number of women diagnosed with breast cancer annually.

Thanks to the pink movement, significant strides have been made, resulting in an average five-year survival rate of 85% for breast cancer.