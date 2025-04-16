Man violently attacked after five hooded men raid a house in Mijas Golf area

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:15 Compartir

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the alleged violent raid by five hooded men on a property on the Mijas Golf residential area which was occupied by a married couple at the time. The pair told police officers that the thieves intimidated them with a firearm and that they beat the man.

The incident happened on Sunday 13 April at around four o'clock in the afternoon. Several police units arrived in the area after receiving a tip-off that a property on Calle Oviedo had been broken into and that the alleged attackers might be carrying weapons.

Despite the swiftness of the first officers to arrive, the thieves had already managed to flee. Only the couple were found at the scene, and the man was found to have injuries to his face and an ankle, for which he required assistance from the 061 medical team.

It has not been revealed what the alleged perpetrators fled with, although the Guardia Civil is keeping an investigation open to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery, as well as to identify the perpetrators.

Several shots fired

Just a couple of weeks ago there was another incident in the area in which a Local Police officer apparently had to use his service firearm to stop a thief who was fleeing after an attempted burglary at a house. It happened at around 9.45pm on Friday 28 March. Several police officers arrived after an alarm was raised in one of the properties. On arrival, the officers saw two alleged burglars of Eastern European nationality fleeing the scene. A chase ensued and continued on the golf course next to the residential complex. During the incident, according to sources, several shots were fired, one of which hit one of the suspects in the leg.

Supposedly, it was carried out by one of the officers in an attempt to fend off an attack by the alleged thieves, who reportedly threw a crowbar at the officers and tried to attack them with a screwdriver.

The police called on the 061 emergency health service, who took the man by ambulance to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella. Several units of the Guardia Civil were also on the scene and took charge of the subsequent investigation into the incident.