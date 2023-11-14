First international business fair in Mijas declared a 'resounding success'

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

In order to foster community spirit and to support local businesses, Costa Women and Mijas foreigners’ department came together last weekend to host the 1st Mijas International Business Fair, an initiative that was deemed “a resounding success”.

Held at PLAY Restaurant in Mijas Costa, around 350 people and more than 30 businesses and associations attended the event, which showcased products and services offered by locally-based entrepreneurs.

The primary objective of the gathering, which was sponsored by Cajamar Caja Rural, was to encourage residents to embrace the concept of buying, supporting and shopping locally. The event served as a platform for local businesses to highlight their unique contributions to the community and encouraged residents to invest in the local economy.

Costa Women founder Ali Meehan said the initial feedback from both businesses and attendees had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“As we reflect on the success of the fair, the foreigners’ department and I express our commitment to making this not just a one-off event, but an ongoing commitment to spotlight the richness of Mijas' local businesses,” Meehan explained.

Town hall representative Katja Thirion added, “It was a very successful event and I would like to thank Ali and PLAY Mijas for all their great work. We definitely will repeat the fair and open it to even more businesses and associations.”

Costa Women is a network that connects and empowers women living in Spain, providing a supportive community for women of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds.