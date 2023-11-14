Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ali Meehan (4l) at the business fair in Mijas. SUR
First international business fair in Mijas declared a &#039;resounding success&#039;
Business

First international business fair in Mijas declared a 'resounding success'

Organised by Costa Women and Mijas town hall, more than 30 businesses and associations attended the event, which showcased products and services offered by locally-based entrepreneurs

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 10:58

Compartir

In order to foster community spirit and to support local businesses, Costa Women and Mijas foreigners’ department came together last weekend to host the 1st Mijas International Business Fair, an initiative that was deemed “a resounding success”.

Held at PLAY Restaurant in Mijas Costa, around 350 people and more than 30 businesses and associations attended the event, which showcased products and services offered by locally-based entrepreneurs.

The primary objective of the gathering, which was sponsored by Cajamar Caja Rural, was to encourage residents to embrace the concept of buying, supporting and shopping locally. The event served as a platform for local businesses to highlight their unique contributions to the community and encouraged residents to invest in the local economy.

Costa Women founder Ali Meehan said the initial feedback from both businesses and attendees had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“As we reflect on the success of the fair, the foreigners’ department and I express our commitment to making this not just a one-off event, but an ongoing commitment to spotlight the richness of Mijas' local businesses,” Meehan explained.

Town hall representative Katja Thirion added, “It was a very successful event and I would like to thank Ali and PLAY Mijas for all their great work. We definitely will repeat the fair and open it to even more businesses and associations.”

Costa Women is a network that connects and empowers women living in Spain, providing a supportive community for women of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ten million households in Spain await decision about measures to help keep electricity and gas bills down
  2. 2 Hotel in Spain forced to pay 2,000-euro fine for scanning the identity documents of guests
  3. 3 Watch as angry customer rams his car into bank cash machine in Malaga because 'it wouldn't give him money'
  4. 4 Famous Costa del Sol ice rink reopens, the only one in the whole of Andalucía
  5. 5 Spain's Cepsa snaps up low-cost fuel station chain Ballenoil
  6. 6 'I thought we were going to die': Residents recount horror stories of the Mijas wildfire
  7. 7 Malaga Airport closes in on achieving record-breaking 20 million passengers during 2023
  8. 8 Fuengirola Half Marathon sets new record for participation
  9. 9 Number of human skeletons unearthed on site of future car park in Ronda rises to 300
  10. 10 Fifty years of cultivating smaller but sweeter wild strawberries in Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad