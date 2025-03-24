Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Roof fire at Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola causes alarm
112 incident

Roof fire at Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola causes alarm

The fire on Sunday afternoon in one of Malaga province's biggest shopping centres caused a large cloud of smoke, although no injuries were reported

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 24 March 2025, 19:38

A fire started on the roof of Fuengirola's Miramar shopping centre this past Sunday, causing numerous calls of worried witnesses to the 112 emergency services. The fire started near the solar panels on the roof. The flames were quickly extinguished, without any injuries among the visitors who were inside the shopping centre at the time.

The coordination centre mobilised the Local Police, the Fuengirola fire brigade and the emergency health services, even though the assistance of the latter was, fortunately, not needed.

As per usual on a Sunday, the centre's shops were closed, but the cinema and the bars and restaurants were open. The officers immediately evacuated all staff and visitors.

By late afternoon, Miramar had resumed business as usual. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the cooperation of all the people who have diligently intervened to ensure the safety of everyone, as well as the understanding and support of our customers and employees during this incident," said Miramar's management team.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A week of rain, swollen rivers and floods in Malaga province
  2. 2 Full reservoirs in Malaga province continue to release water following rains
  3. 3 Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC
  4. 4 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  5. 5 Iconic British pop culture dominates Malaga festival
  6. 6 Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival
  7. 7 Sánchez criticises EU for talking about rearmament
  8. 8 Mijas awards new 112,000-euro contract for control of street cat colonies
  9. 9 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win
  10. 10 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Roof fire at Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola causes alarm