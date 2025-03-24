Roof fire at Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola causes alarm

A fire started on the roof of Fuengirola's Miramar shopping centre this past Sunday, causing numerous calls of worried witnesses to the 112 emergency services. The fire started near the solar panels on the roof. The flames were quickly extinguished, without any injuries among the visitors who were inside the shopping centre at the time.

The coordination centre mobilised the Local Police, the Fuengirola fire brigade and the emergency health services, even though the assistance of the latter was, fortunately, not needed.

As per usual on a Sunday, the centre's shops were closed, but the cinema and the bars and restaurants were open. The officers immediately evacuated all staff and visitors.

By late afternoon, Miramar had resumed business as usual. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the cooperation of all the people who have diligently intervened to ensure the safety of everyone, as well as the understanding and support of our customers and employees during this incident," said Miramar's management team.