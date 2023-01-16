Lights, camera, action! Mijas established itself as a top filming location in 2022 The municipality was chosen for the recording of 12 programmes, three times more than in 2021, including the British television series, A Place in the Sun

Mel and James wanted a holiday home in Mijas Pueblo. Presenter Laura Hamilton showed them what £180,000 can buy / CHANNEL 4

Mijas established itself as a place of interest for production companies and film makers in 2022, for the municipality was chosen for the recording of 12 programmes, including the British Channel 4 television series, A Place in the Sun.

The town hall pointed out that three times more productions were filmed in the municipality than in the previous year, with Mijas Pueblo being the most requested location because of its aesthetics.

Along with the Channel 4 lifestyle programme, other series to be filmed in the municipality were two Spanish series, Los Farad and Casi hemos llegado; along with the Finnish television series, The Paradise; and the British production, Sexy Beach, among others.

Councillor for Public Works and Highways, Nicolás Cruz, said that interest on this scale from national and international producers has not been seen since the 1970s,

“This increase makes us think that our municipality, which offers white towns, beaches and urban environments, creates interest among producers, who project a very attractive image of Mijas,” Cruz said.

The councillor explained that he believed the increase was partly due to the “low taxation of public roads and to the bureaucratic facilities that the town offers”.

He went on to say that filming projects have also benefitted both the hotel and catering and the construction sectors, “which is important because it allows employment to be generated”.