Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fake QR discovered on a parking meter in Fuengirola. Fuengirola Se Queja
Drivers warned to be alert as fake QR codes appear on parking meters in Fuengirola
Scam alert

Drivers warned to be alert as fake QR codes appear on parking meters in Fuengirola

The stickers have been stuck over the 'official' codes, which were created to make it easier to pay for the blue zone parking via a mobile app

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:50

Fuengirola town hall has warned about the presence of fake QR codes on parking meters in Fuengirola following reports from users on social media about their existence. These fake codes have been stuck over the 'official' codes, which were created to make it easier to pay for the blue zone parking via a mobile app.

"You scan it thinking it is the official QR but it is not, it is a scam and we have fallen into the trap," said one complaint published on the social media account of Fuengirola Se Queja.

Faced with this, the council launched an investigation, which in its first hours yielded results, as municipal sources confirmed that the company responsible for operating the blue zone service detected the same fake QR codes on several parking meters in the municipality, which were immediately removed by the operators. The company is said to currently drawing up a report, "which will be incorporated into the complaint that will be lodged with the National Police".

The town hall has asked any one who suspects a QR code is fake to notify the Local Police by calling 092.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  9. 9 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Drivers warned to be alert as fake QR codes appear on parking meters in Fuengirola