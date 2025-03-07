Drivers warned to be alert as fake QR codes appear on parking meters in Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:50 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has warned about the presence of fake QR codes on parking meters in Fuengirola following reports from users on social media about their existence. These fake codes have been stuck over the 'official' codes, which were created to make it easier to pay for the blue zone parking via a mobile app.

"You scan it thinking it is the official QR but it is not, it is a scam and we have fallen into the trap," said one complaint published on the social media account of Fuengirola Se Queja.

Faced with this, the council launched an investigation, which in its first hours yielded results, as municipal sources confirmed that the company responsible for operating the blue zone service detected the same fake QR codes on several parking meters in the municipality, which were immediately removed by the operators. The company is said to currently drawing up a report, "which will be incorporated into the complaint that will be lodged with the National Police".

The town hall has asked any one who suspects a QR code is fake to notify the Local Police by calling 092.