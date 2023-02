Ex-councillor faces prison in 'postman' case The ex councillor is being charged with filling in a false crime allegation in the name of a fake individual

A former Mijas PP councillor could face a prison term after being charged with filing a false crime allegation in 2018 in the name of a fake individual. It happened in the midst of the Andalusian election campaign, with the aim of damaging the Ciudadanos political party, it is claimed. The public prosecutor is calling for an 18-month prison sentence for Juan Carlos González Márquez, for his role in the 'postman' case.