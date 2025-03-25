Elderly woman beaten up during burglary at her Mijas home

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 09:49 Compartir

It was a municipal worker who raised the alarm after finding the victim, an octogenarian woman, with her face covered in blood in her home in Mijas. As best she could, the elderly woman recounted that a few hours earlier, during the early hours of the morning, she had been beaten up by two thieves who had entered her home to steal her belongings.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday 19 March, although the injured woman was not found until later in the morning. The worker immediately alerted the Mijas Local Police force, after which a team of plainclothes officers went to her home, where they found the victim in pain and with several injuries, mainly to her face.

The octogenarian's son also went to the house after learning of the attack, and reportedly told the police the version given to him by his mother, who had to be urgently transferred by an ambulance to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Allegedly, two foreign men broke into her home to rob her and beat the woman, who said that one of them had also tried to suffocate her by grabbing her by the neck, according to police sources.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the alleged robbery with violence and find the perpetrators.