Elderly British woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Fuengirola The 88-year-old, resident in Spain for several decades, was being pushed by her husband when they were hit on a pedestrian crossing in the Costa del Sol town

The 88-year-old British woman who was hit by a car in Fuengirola on Tuesday, 1 Febuary, has died at the Costa del Sol Hospital, where she was admitted after the accident. Her husband, 86, who was pushing the wheelchair remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Marbella hospital.

The accident occurred at around 4.45pm and several callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room to report that a car had hit an elderly couple on Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo.

The victims, both British and residents in Spain for several decades, were on a pedestrian crossing when they were hit by the private hire vehicle, known as a VTC in Spain.

Police have already opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident, but the first investigations indicate that the driver was travelling at a low speed and, dazzled by the sun, did not see the couple on the pedestrian crossing.

The driver has already been identified and the relevant alcohol and drug tests have been carried out. SUR sources suggest that the result was negative in both cases.