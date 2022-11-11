Plans to be drawn up to stabilise El Bombo and La Cala beaches in Mijas Altogether the Spanish government is planning to spend 30 million euros on projects to protect the Costa del Sol coastline

The contract to plan the works to stabilise two beaches in Mijas Costa has now been put to tender by the Spanish government, for 70,000 euros. The project on El Bombo and La Cala beaches will protect 2.8 kilometres of the coast.

The total cost will be 2.2 million euros and the works will include building breakwaters and containing walls, adding sand to the beaches and repositioning about 400 metres of promenade, among others.

The government is planning to invest 30 million euros on protecting the coast on the Costa del Sol, at Ferrara beach in Torrox; Malapesquera and Santa Ana in Benalmádena; Guadalmina-Guadaiza in San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella) and Venus-Punta del Ancón in Marbella; Baños del Carmen in Malaga and La Cala and El Bombo (Mijas).

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, has welcomed the news and said the works are essential to protect the coastline from erosion and storm damage.

“Our coastline and homes in the area must be preserved; people are getting more and more worried because they have seen the consequences of storms along these 2.8 kilometres of our coast,” he said.