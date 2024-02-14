Eighty jobs up for grabs at this year's Marenostrum Fuengirola, and this is who they're looking for

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marenostrum Fuengirola has announced that it will strengthen its workforce with the creation of more than 80 jobs for the 2024 music and cultural cycle. The positions available include porters, assembly assistants and bar staff.

All applicants must have the specific qualifications to apply for the positions, although the councillor for training and job creation, Rodrigo Romero, pointed out that “preference will be given to those registered in Fuengirola, as long as they meet the requirements”.

The positions are part time and will offer employment for up to four months, “depending on the needs of the venue”.

Councillor Romero (c) announces the employment positions. SUR

“Marenostrum Fuengirola is once again strengthening its squad and we are going to need more than eighty workers to join the staff we already have to help run this year’s cycle. The priority is to boost the local economy with this event, with which we also generate the creation of jobs within the venue itself. We have to give the best service because we are one of the best open-air cultural cycles in Europe,” Romero said.

Those interested can send their curriculum vitae to www.marenostrumfuengirola.com/empleo/ before 31 March.

The councillor added that once the period for submitting applications has passed, the applicants will be validated and all those who meet the requirements will be invited to attend a personal interview during the middle of April.