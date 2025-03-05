Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services at the scene.
Emergency services at the scene. Fuengirola se queja
112 incident

Elderly driver knocks down young female pedestrian and crashes into shop in Fuengirola

Everything suggests that the motorist lost control of the vehicle after feeling unwell

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 09:47

An elderly woman driver, 91, knocked over a young female pedestrian (22) on Fuengirola's seaside promenade on Tuesday 4 March.

According to the initial investigations, the woman felt unwell while driving, which caused her to lose control of her car. Both individuals involved in the incident were taken to health centres for treatment and their condition remains unknown at the moment.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm. The 112 emergency service operators received several calls reporting that a car had crashed into a shop on Paseo Marítimo Rey de España.

The Local Police and 061 ambulance service were mobilised to the scene, where they assisted both the driver and the pedestrian, after which they were taken to Hospital Costa del Sol and another health centre, respectively. For now, SUR has no additional information on their condition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  4. 4 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  5. 5 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  8. 8 A trip to the Costa del Sol for an Oscar
  9. 9 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  10. 10 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Elderly driver knocks down young female pedestrian and crashes into shop in Fuengirola