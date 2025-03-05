Elderly driver knocks down young female pedestrian and crashes into shop in Fuengirola

An elderly woman driver, 91, knocked over a young female pedestrian (22) on Fuengirola's seaside promenade on Tuesday 4 March.

According to the initial investigations, the woman felt unwell while driving, which caused her to lose control of her car. Both individuals involved in the incident were taken to health centres for treatment and their condition remains unknown at the moment.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm. The 112 emergency service operators received several calls reporting that a car had crashed into a shop on Paseo Marítimo Rey de España.

The Local Police and 061 ambulance service were mobilised to the scene, where they assisted both the driver and the pedestrian, after which they were taken to Hospital Costa del Sol and another health centre, respectively. For now, SUR has no additional information on their condition.