Driver under investigation after motorcyclist killed in Mijas hit-and-run accident The man, who tested positive for two substances in a drugs test, returned to the scene to give himself up to the Guardia Civil

An investigation is under way after a hit-and-run incident in Mijas on Friday (7 October), in which a 53-year-old motorcyclist died. The driver of the car that collided with him, who was travelling with his family, drove off after the accident, but returned minutes later and gave himself up to the Guardia Civil. A breathalyser test was negative, but a drugs test proved positive for two different substances.

The accident occurred at 9.40pm on the A-368 from Mijas Pueblo to El Higuerón, and the cause is not yet known. The motorcyclist was left seriously injured on the road, and the emergency services were unable to save him.

The victim has been named as Juan Roa, who worked at Mijas town hall. The mayor of Mijas paid tribute to him in a Facebook message, saying he was much loved, describing him as “always with a smile on his face”.

This was the second serious accident involving a motorcyclist in Mijas last week. On Wednesday a 69-year-old was injured after being hit by a lorry in Avenida Carmen Sáenz de Tejada in Las Lagunas.

Both his legs were trapped under the lorry and he was bleeding profusely when the police arrived on the scene. They applied tourniquets to stabilise him until the ambulance came. He was rushed to the Clínico hospital in Malaga where both legs had to be amputated, and he was still in intensive care t the start of this week.