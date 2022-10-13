Driver who severely damaged parked cars in Mijas is located after fleeing the scene At least three cars were allegedly struck by the driver who refused to provide identification details to police officers

A driver was reported for allegedly colliding with several parked vehicles last weekend in Torrenueva, Mijas.

The alarm was raised by a witness who saw a vehicle collide with several cars parked on a street before fleeing the scene.

Police officers, after checking that there were no people inside the damaged cars, began investigations to locate the perpetrator.

When they located the car that had allegedly caused the damage, the driver refused to provide an identification document.

The driver is facing proceedings for allegedly refusing to identify himself to the police officers.

The officers have contacted the owners of the damaged vehicles.