File image. SUR
Driver dies after vehicle collides with central reservation and crashes off AP-7 on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Driver dies after vehicle collides with central reservation and crashes off AP-7 on the Costa del Sol

Health workers could do nothing to save his life and certified that the 50-year-old motorist died at the scene

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 07:23

A 50-year-old motorist died in an accident on the AP-7 motorway in the early hours of Saturday morning (6 April) on the Costa del Sol, according to 112 Andalucía.

The driver's vehicle apparently collided with the central reservation at 3.40am and went off the road, eyewitnesses reported to the emergency services.

Guardia Civil traffic police, the 061 health emergency service - who sent an ambulance - and members of the Fuengirola fire brigade attended the scene.

Paramedics certified that the driver of the car had died as a result of the accident and nothing could be done to save his life.

