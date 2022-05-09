Driver dies after vehicle crashes into palm tree in Mijas The emergency services could only confirm the death of the victim at the scene of the accident

One person has died this Monday morning, 9 May, after their vehicle crashed into a palm tree in the town of Mijas on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The accident happened around 10.30am on the Riviera del Sol residential development in Calahonda. Several callers alerted the coordination centre that a vehicle had collided head-on with a palm tree on Avenida del Golf and that one person was seriously injured.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene they were only been able to confirm the death of the victim who, according to the Local Police, had received a blow to the head and chest.